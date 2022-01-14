Mission Produce Veteran, SVP of Sales and Marketing, Ross Wileman, Retires

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, with additional offerings in mangos, today announced the retirement of Ross Wileman, Mission’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, after 36 years of dedication to the company.

Throughout his more than three decades with Mission, Wileman garnered a respected reputation in not only the avocado industry, but the produce industry, and is known for his contributions and dedication to the category, including his support in the development of the world’s first national ripe program and the expansion of the category overseas. He played a key role in the continued expansion of Mission’s international business and led the company’s sales and customer service teams.

“Ross planted trust, reliability, and drive into the culture of the company, and his calm-under-pressure demeanor served the business on all levels,” said Steve Barnard, CEO and Founder. “He was highly regarded by customers and was a voice of reason in every discussion. He’s been incredibly successful with Mission and has left a legacy on the category and industry.”

Wileman first began his association with Mission as a grower and joined the company five years later as a field representative. He then joined the domestic sales team, where he rose through the ranks to lead Mission’s Sales and Marketing departments.

“To have grown the avocado category from the very beginning into what it is today, alongside the fun and competitive people at Mission, was my heart and soul,” said Wileman. “I wouldn’t have wanted to see my career through to retirement anywhere else, which speaks to the type of team we have. They know successful relationships are built on trust and aren’t afraid to put in the hard work to get there. I have no doubt they are going to keep paving the way forward.”



About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.