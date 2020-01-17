More than 8,000 Latin-American Children are Benefited with the Corporate Social Responsibility Programs of ONE Banana

New York – ONE Banana The better banana company presented the preliminary results of its Corporate Social Responsibility actions during 2019, a year in which the company has benefited more than 8,000 children with the execution of social development programs in rural areas of the countries where it operates.

Regarding the CSR programs, Robert Adams, President Sales and Marketing of ONE BANANA, said: “We aim to provide the tools so that each individual can develop their skills and potentiate progress in their families, communities, regions and finally benefit the development of their country. We make a change, ONE step at a time, ONE child at a time, ONE Banana at a time.”

ONE BANANA generates positive impacts on society and the environment through the implementation of social responsibility and community development programs, especially with vulnerable populations. Among the programs aimed at the development of children and youth, the “One banana a day changes your life” nutrition program and the “Digital Gap Reduction” educational program, both developed in Guatemala, stand out for their scope:

One banana a day changes your life:

The nutrition program aims to improve the nutrition and food security of children attending rural schools. With this program, ONE BANANA promotes the active participation of social actors: business, community, and government. The program consists of incorporating “one banana a day” as a nutritional supplement to the school meal. Multiple local and governmental alliances have been established to carry out preventive health activities such as weight and height measurement. MORE

The program requires the support and organization of government, teachers, community leaders and parents. After receiving adequate training from the company, they are responsible for transporting the bananas from the company’s facilities to the schools and preparing a room for bananas to reach their proper ripening point.

Children in Latin-America were benefited with the “Digital Gap Reduction” in 2019:

The program was carried out in partnership with the Association of Independent Banana Producers -APIB. It aims to provide technological tools that allow students to have access to educational programs in rural schools. In 2019, the “Digital Gap Reduction Program” benefited 5,943 children from 23 schools; among which are schools where employee’s children study. The program also includes a training plan for teachers, so they can implement the new tools in their academic program improving the learning process.

Since its founding, ONE Banana has the mission of being the better banana company by growing delicious, high-quality bananas, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. The Corporate social responsibility projects aims to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals promoted by the United Nations General Assembly and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, respecting the legal framework of each of the countries where it operates.

About ONE Banana:

ONE Banana is a sustainable grower, shipper and distributor of tropical fruit with operations in the United States, Guatemala, Europe, Peru, and Ecuador. It has emerged as a leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable farming. For more information about ONE Banana please visit: https://www.onebananas.com