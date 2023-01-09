Morning Kiss Organic Supports a Health-Inspired New Year

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is ready to ship organic fruit and vegetables from their year round program in anticipation of supporting health-driven lifestyle changes amongst consumers in the new year. From increasing daily servings of fruits and vegetables to committing to buying organic, the new year is a time when people are striving to change their habits for the better.

“After a period of indulgence around the holidays, many of us are looking for a dietary reset after the New Year,” says Alden Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic. “Organic fruits and vegetables are high in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals and are a great source of fiber, so these items are at the top of my grocery list.”

Morning Kiss Organic’s produce line includes citrus, avocados, cold-pressed juices, potatoes, onions, a wide variety of vegetables, and herbs. One way that Morning Kiss Organic is making nutritious healthy cooking easier for consumers is by offering new packaging on its line of organic herbs that includes recipes accessible via a QR code.

“Herbs enhance the flavor of any recipe, and we have some fresh ideas for home cooks available right on our new packaging,” says Marissa Dolan of Gold Bell. Herb offerings include basil, mint, rosemary, thyme, and chives.

As with all of its offerings, Morning Kiss Organic employs just-in-time inventory management, reducing loss to product spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.