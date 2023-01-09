The Giant Company’s Feeding School Kids Initiative Returns for Third Year

CARLISLE, Pa. – For the third year in a row, The GIANT Company today announced the launch of its Feeding School Kids initiative and its $250,000 commitment to kick off the program. From now through Feb. 28, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores are invited to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation to support public school district food programs.

“Studies have shown the correlation between good nutrition and success in school, which is why we launched our Feeding School Kids program in 2021 to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout our local public school communities,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “Together with our customers, we have raised more than $4.8 million to date to help ensure no child goes hungry at school or at home.”

Through the Feeding School Kids initiative, school districts have been able to support meal programs and address food insecurity from supplying backpacks with weekend food to clearing outstanding student lunch debt to building on-campus food pantries. For example, Frederick County School District (Md.) and Winchester School District (Va.) provided weekend food packs for more than 1,200 students; Centennial School District (Pa.) served nearly 22,000 breakfast and lunch meals to families in need throughout the summer months; and Radnor Township School District (Pa.) purchased kitchen equipment to improve the quality of meals served at its Middle School.

“Culpeper County Public School District appreciates our community partnership with The GIANT Company and its programs that helps us support our students and families in need,” said Laura Hoover, communications director, Culpeper County Public School District (Va.). “With the support of this program, CCPS has established a food closet to support families over weekends and other breaks from school when children may not otherwise have access to meals. We have also expanded our backpack program and cleared outstanding student lunch debt.”

From Jan. 20-30, customers can also participate in Fill A Plate, a non-perishable food drive to benefit local public school feeding programs. Suggested donations include canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, cereal, granola bars, fruit snacks, and related items. Customers can support the drive by dropping off non-perishable items at their local GIANT or MARTIN’S store.

###

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting more than 190 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 175 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.