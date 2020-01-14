Mother Nature Agrees, the Year of the Blueberry has Arrived

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms, the world’s largest grower and fresh packer of blueberries, is excited to officially announce this year is expected to be its biggest and best blueberry year on record.

“After Pantone named 2020’s color of the year classic blue, and Firmenich announced 2020’s flavor of the year classic blueberry, we knew this year was going to be special,” said CarrieAnn Arias, Vice President of Marketing. “What’s even more exciting is that Mother Nature is joining the celebration, allowing us to confidently predict 2020 as our largest blueberry production ever.”

Thanks to Naturipe’s growers, consumers have access to fresh, conventional and organic blueberries year-round. This year, Mother Nature is predicted to bring us almost 750 million pounds of fresh blueberries industry wide. Naturipe will play a significant role in this forecast as the largest fresh blueberry supplier in the world.

“It’s a drastic increase we’ve been planning in response to growing consumer demand,” added CarrieAnn. “So, whether you prefer a yogurt parfait, blueberry pie, or a handful of straight berries, we’ll be here all year long to help you celebrate the year of the blueberry with Mother Nature herself.”

Naturipe has accurately predicted the size of its blueberry harvest over the years thanks to its thorough understanding of historical production, new plantings and significant farms that have joined the Naturipe family.

“We are always in pursuit of the very best growers in the world who are willing to innovate and leverage technology to bring the tastiest berries to our consumers. These traits have the added benefit of helping us accurately estimate the size of our harvest,” said Brian Bocock, Vice President of Product Management. “For example, many of our growers are moving their bushes under tunnels which helps moderate weather, producing better fruit and making forecast and yields more dependable. We’re also making major moves to improve our varieties by helping our growers carefully selecting the best varieties for their growing region and conditions. In doing so, we can consistently yield better results both in terms of volume, but most important to us, taste.”

This announcement comes right after Naturipe kicked off its Blue Year celebration. The Blue Year started with a Blue Year Celebration and countdown to 2020, and now this announcement on Naturipe’s Instagram account. Consumers are encouraged to continue to follow along with Naturipe on Instagram for more blueberry news, along with berry and avocado facts and recipes all year long. Follow Naturipe on Instagram @Naturipe.

About Naturipe Farms:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in producing healthy and delicious fresh, frozen and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor and knowledge, we are better farmers and in turn strengthen the local farming community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of “locally grown” and “Globally LocalÔ” conventional and organic fruit.