Moxxy Marketing Unveils Service to Help Secure USDA Marketing Grant Funds

Miami, FL – The USDA Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) administers several annual grant programs to support economic development for agriculture communities and commodities. Moxxy Marketing has worked with multiple commodity groups to submit applications and obtain funding, and is now offering the service to other boards and associations.

According to the USDA website, the programs fund projects “that enhance the marketability and competitiveness of U.S. agricultural products locally, nationally and internationally. AMS grant programs focus on local and regional food systems, and the specialty crops, dairy, meat, poultry, and sheep industries.”

“Commodity boards and associations play a vital role in advocating for their respective industries, but the process of applying for USDA grants can be confusing, complex and time-consuming,” remarked Karen Nardozza, Moxxy President and CEO. “Moxxy recognizes this challenge and after our previous achievements in securing grants for our clients, we have developed a comprehensive service designed to simplify the application process and maximize the chances of success.”

Key USDA grant programs include the Local Agriculture Market Program, Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and Specialty Crop Multistate Program. These grants are intended to benefit commodities and agricultural communities, not individual companies, and thus the emphasis on working through commodity boards and associations.

The amount of grants available to each state is determined by a formula set by Congress, but six-figure marketing grant amounts are common. Much of the available USDA grant funding is administered by state departments of agriculture. “While they are federally funded programs, each state has their own process, timeline and priorities,” said Terry Feinberg, Moxxy VP Strategy. “We’ve cataloged and understand each state’s requirements, and can help groups structure and complete their grant applications.”

Key features of Moxxy Marketing’s USDA grant application service include:

Grant Strategy Development Grant Proposal Writing Budgeting and Financial Planning Project Implementation Compliance and Reporting Assistance

State filing deadlines for the next round of Specialty Crop Block Grants that will fund on January 1, 2025, range from early December 2023 through mid-March 2024. For more information, contact grants@getmoxxy.com.

About Moxxy Marketing:

Moxxy is a full-service marketing agency providing brand development, packaging design, website design, marketing strategy and planning, research, advertising, graphic design, and publicity for agriculture, food and AgriFoodTech companies. For more info, visit getmoxxy.com or find them on social media at instagram.com/moxxymarketing and linkedin.com/company/moxxy-marketing.