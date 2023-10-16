Fraise d’hiver Strawberries are Finally Available Across Quebec Through the Sobeys-IGA Network

BROSSARD, QC – Lovers of Quebec strawberries will be delighted to learn that these summer icons will now be available year-round, province-wide! Produced using innovative, environmentally friendly growing methods, Fraise d’hiver strawberries are now available throughout all Sobeys banners: IGA, IGA extra, Rachelle-Béry, Les Marchés Tradition and Marché Bonichoix. Naturally sweet, red and free of any trace of chemical pesticides, Fraise d’hiver strawberries are an enticing option for consumers who are eager to buy local produce… even in winter!

A new season and a new brand image!

To promote its product from Vaudreuil all the way to the Gaspé Peninsula, Fraise d’Hiver is forging ahead to meet its goals with a brand-new image. The product’s distinctive taste, as well as its environmental and health benefits, are all highlighted. Additionally, a brand-new website exclusively dedicated to the product has been launched, featuring recipes and educational content on vertical farming. Consumers can also look forward to enjoying more content on social media as efforts continue to reach new potential customers.

In order to better meet consumer expectations and preserve freshness across the distribution chain, the product comes in a new, fully recyclable package. As a result of a container made in Quebec from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, the product’s shelf life will be extended. It was designed in collaboration with Tilton, a packaging manufacturer from the Québec City area that sources its plastics directly from curbside recycling. The container is sealed in a paper film that is also fully recyclable.

Growing innovation: These strawberries are good for you and good for the planet

Fraise d’hiver strawberries are the fruit of innovative growing in vertical farms designed by Winter Farm, a company specializing in agrotechnology. Rain or shine, Fraise d’hiver strawberries are harvested by hand across a 14-storey-high structure and delivered almost daily to guarantee optimal freshness and food safety. In vertical farms, the plants are fed using only rainwater, and 90% of it is recirculated throughout the growing process. Food waste is also reduced as production loss is mitigated thanks to the controlled environment.

“It’s great to finally be able to offer the fruits of innovation across Quebec! Fraise d’hiver strawberries’ arrival on shelves not only means that consumers can enjoy a greater variety of fresh foods with a great taste of home, but also a value-added option to put flavour and colour into our harsh winters! Thanks to Sobeys for their support since day one. We are fortunate to be able to rely on a network of retailers that are so dedicated to promoting local products, summer and winter alike!” – Daphné Mailhot, Director, Merchandising, Marketing and Communications

“At Sobeys, we’re always on the lookout for quality local products, and we found that in Fraise d’Hiver, a local product that can be enjoyed during the winter season! We’re very proud to be its first distributor and to be positioned to offer it exclusively in all IGA stores across Quebec and New Brunswick, as well as in our other banners.” – Francis Bérubé, Director, Marketing and Category Management, Fruits and Vegetables, Sobeys

About Fraise d’hiver strawberries

Fraise d’hiver strawberries are the fruit of home-grown innovation. They are harvested from October to June using innovative indoor vertical farming techniques. Naturally sweet, red and free of any trace of chemical pesticides, they are the local option of choice to brighten up your winters and fill up on vitamins! Hand-picked daily on a 14-storey-high structure in the 8 vertical farms of the Winter Farm innovation center, Fraise d’hiver strawberries are a healthy choice for you and the planet!