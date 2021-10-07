Natalie’s Juice Company to Feature Their Award-Winning Juices at the 2021 Anuga Food & Beverage Fair in Cologne, Germany

Fort Pierce, FL – Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company will showcase it’s variety of award-winning citrus juices and meticulously-crafted, exotic lemonades and blends at the 2021 Anuga Food and Beverage Trade Fair in Cologne, Germany from Saturday, October 9 through Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Known for sourcing only the highest quality ingredients to produce their juices, Natalie’s delivers on authentic freshness that customers can trust.

Natalie’s Juice Company is a top selling brand in the United States and sells to over 34 countries globally including Japan, Germany, Panama, Qatar, France, South Korea, and more. Headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida, the family run business meticulously juices hand-selected, fresh fruits and vegetables in small batches during the peak season, and then flash-freezes them immediately at -27°F so they will retain freshness during transportation around the world. All products have a 3-Year Shelf-Life (Frozen) /40-Days (Defrosted).

Natalie’s Juices includes a fresh line of one ingredient products: Orange Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Tangerine Juice, Blood Orange Juice, Lime Juice and Lemon Juice. Each is squeezed fresh and minimally processed with no preservative, artificial ingredients or GMOs. Exotic fruit blends include Orange Beet Juice, Orange Mango Juice, and Orange Pineapple Juice. All produced with the highest quality fruits available.

“Natalie’s has become the pinnacle of quality for some of the highest ranked resorts, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. Our world-class products have allowed our partners to provide a product that will not only satisfy their most demanding customers, but exceed expectations, consistently,” said Aron Levi, Manager of International Sales. “Our international partners revel in supplying a catalog of flavors that are never from concentrate, preservative free, and meticulously produced to a consistent high standard, with every drop. When combining the premium aspects of our lineup in a frozen form, we can ensure minimal shrinkage and maximum satisfaction with every defrosted-on-demand bottle. Sometimes frozen really is fresher.”

Anuga is the leading trade fair for the global food and beverages industry. It features ten trade shows under one roof, 11 food trends and focus themes, many presentations, workshops, and panel discussions. With the largest number of exhibitors, the trade fair provides a global market overview of the entire food and beverage industry.

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s award-winning, fresh juices, visit www.OIJC.com

For information about global distribution, email:

Christine: cnichols@oijc.com

Aron: alevi@oijc.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.