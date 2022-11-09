Natalie’s Juice Company’s Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice Named an “Immunity Essential” in 2022 Taste for Life Awards

FORT PIERCE, FL – Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today that its Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice has been recognized as a 2022 Immunity Essential juice by Taste for Life magazine.

Taste for Life is a monthly, health and wellness magazine distributed at natural food stores and co-ops nationwide. Each year, the magazine selects their top “essential products” in a variety of categories, including Immunity Essentials, for which Natalie’s Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice has now been recognized. Taste for Life’s Immunity Essentials are selected for being the highest quality, natural, and effective immunity boosters available on the market.

“Winning this Taste for Life Immunity Essentials award for our Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice further affirms Natalie’s commitment to producing the highest quality juices available.” said Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice’s Vice President of Marketing, Natalie Sexton. “Our Carrot Ginger Juice is a blend of five simple ingredients and offers customers the authenticity they are looking for in the juices they serve their friends and family”

The five ingredients in Natalie’s Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice are: fresh carrots, ginger, turmeric, apples and a splash of lemon. This delightful blend is rich in Vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants which are known to support healthy vision and reduce inflammation.

“We are honored that one of our juices has been recognized with yet another national award,” said Natalie’s Juice Company’s founder and CEO, Marygrace Sexton. “Families know they can rely on Natalie’s to offer them great tasting, nutritious juices and our Carrot Ginger Turmeric will help their bodies get in the best shape to take on flu season this winter.”

To see a list of all the Taste for Life 2022 Immunity Essentials Award winners visit:

https://tasteforlife.com/2022-immunity-essentials-awards

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s award-winning juices, visit:

www.OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company:

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide. Natalie’s has appeared on Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies, has been named best tasting orange juice by Good Housekeeping and Woman’s Day, and awarded best vegetable juice by Clean Eating magazine among other major awards.

