Pacific Trellis Fruit Highlights Veteran’s Day Promotion

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, one of the nation’s top year-round growers, shippers, and marketers of premium fresh fruit, is partnering with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for a Veteran’s Day promotion. The company debuts eye-catching co-branded packaging for grapes and mandarins with a percentage of every bag sold being donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“The co-branded packaging creates a stopping point for consumers, enticing them to purchase, with the added element of the contribution to the Tunnel to Towers foundation, “says Howard Nager, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Pacific Trellis Fruit. “Additionally, we are supporting the campaign with point-of-sale materials and promotional advertisements to create value points within the store.”

Since 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families. Additionally, they build custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

“We are honored to be partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” said Nager. “Their mission is one that resonates with many members and families of our team, and we are looking forward to a successful campaign in their honor.”

Learn more about Pacific Trellis Fruit by visiting their website https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/. To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit their website here https://t2t.org/.

Pacific Trellis Fruit is one of North America’s top year-round growers and importers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, and cherries. We partner with growers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Spain, as well as domestic farmers across the United States. Our corporate headquarters is in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ. Pacific Trellis owns and manages the renowned Dulcinea® brand. Dulcinea® is the pioneer of the PureHeart personal seedless melons as well as the Tuscan Style Cantaloupe, and Pacific Trellis has recently expanded the brand to pack grapes, citrus, and cherries. In 2020, Pacific Trellis fruit became the exclusive marketer and distributor of the KISS line of melons. For more information on Pacific Trellis Fruit, visit https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/. For more information on the Dulcinea® brand, visit https://www.dulcinea.com/