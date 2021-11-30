First Dulcinea Branded Cherries Coming to Retail

Los Angeles, California – Josh Leichter, CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit, announced today the first shipment of Dulcinea branded cherries has arrived in the United States. Pacific Trellis has quickly grown to be the number 3 importer of cherries and this year marks their first year packaging cherries under the Dulcinea label.

“We are proud to receive the first Dulcinea branded cherries,” Leichter says, “We would like to give a special thanks to our grower partners Delipack and Extraberries for helping to bring this program to market.” Supply of Dulcinea cherries will be available from December to March at participating retailers. The cherries will be available in a high graphic pouch bag and an 8x2lb clamshell. The successful delivery of the first cherries represents a victory for Pacific Trellis in an increasingly competitive category. “We see competition from China and logistics challenges seen worldwide as some of the biggest challenges we faced in rolling out this program,” says Dan Carapella, Cherry Category Manager, “We are pleased to have overcome those challenges.”

Pacific Trellis anticipates the crop to be consistent and high quality throughout the season with larger options available. Learn more about Pacific Trellis by visiting their website https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/.

###

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit is one of North America’s top year-round growers and importers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, and cherries. We partner with growers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Spain, and Uruguay, as well as domestic farmers across the United States. Our corporate headquarters is located in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ. Pacific Trellis owns and manages the renowned Dulcinea® brand. Dulcinea® is the pioneer of the Pureheart personal seedless melons as well as the Tuscan Style Cantaloupe, and Pacific Trellis has recently expanded the brand to pack grapes, citrus, and cherries. In 2020, Pacific Trellis fruit became the exclusive marketer and distributor of the KISS line of melons. Pacific Trellis is committed to delivering the best-in-class fruit from across the globe to the United States. For more information on Pacific Trellis Fruit, visit https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/. For more information on the Dulcinea® brand, visit https://www.dulcinea.com/