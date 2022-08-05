Pacific Trellis Fruit Expands Organization

Los Angeles, CA – Welcoming in more talent and bolstering its ranks with added experience, Pacific Trellis Fruit/Dulcinea Farms welcomed industry veterans Matt Tanner, Evangelina Kaudze and Shawn Young to the team.

Matt Tanner joins the company as Senior Sales Executive. Matt brings nearly thirty years of produce industry experience and has held various sales and sales leadership roles throughout his career. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Sales at Sol Group Marketing. He is a California native having graduated from UC Davis with a degree in in Agricultural Economics. Matt will be based in Florida.

Evangelina Kaudze joins Pacific Trellis Fruit as Food Safety and Compliance Manager. With over 15 years of experience in the produce industry, Eve has extensive experience in food safety management and program development. Most recently she was with ValleyFresh Global. Eve will be based in Los Angeles.

Shawn Young joins the company as Transportation Manager. He brings a wealth of experience over the past 20 years in logistics and operations. Shawn most recently was with Martori Farm’s transportation team and prior to Martori, Shawn had worked for Sol Group and Del Monte in a variety of transportation and operations management positions. Shawn will be based in Arizona.

“We are excited to have been able to add these talented individuals to our team. They will assist our efforts and our strategy to continue to elevate our business as well as growing the Dulcinea brand with high-quality products targeting flavor and consumer satisfaction while providing first-class customer service,” said CEO Josh Leichter.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit® is one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers and marketers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, stonefruit, cherries and citrus. In 2014, Dulcinea® was acquired by Pacific Trellis Fruit and became their consumer-facing brand. Dulcinea is the pioneer of the PureHeart® personal seedless watermelon, the Tuscan-Style® cantaloupe and SunnyGold® yellow mini seedless watermelon. Pacific Trellis Fruit also features Kiss Melons, a line of high quality, great tasting melons. Pacific Trellis’ corporate headquarters is in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ. For more information on Pacific Trellis Fruit and Dulcinea, visit https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/