Pacific Trellis Fruit Promotes New Vice President

Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, the owner of the Dulcinea® brand, continues adding strength to build the fundamentals to support the needs of its customers and suppliers in this ever-changing environment that the industry has been experiencing the last few years. Marcial Hernandez Manzano has been promoted to Vice President of Supply & Operations and will lead the Sourcing, Operations & Quality Control Departments of the Fruit Division, encompassing grapes, cherries, stone fruit and citrus. His initial focus will be on the import side of the business and reflects the organization’s strategy of delivering partner value, volume growth and a reputation as a market leader.

“Marcial has been an integral part of the import business’s growth over the past eight years, forging strong relationships with growers from around the globe and being involved in all aspects of the business in order to understand and address supply and demand while providing solutions to our growers as well as customers,” said Josh Leichter, CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit. “With 20 years of experience in roles with increased responsibility within the fruit industry, Marcial will provide a strong foundation to support the Pacific Trellis Fruit vision and growth,” added Leichter.

“I am excited to continue to drive our import business forward, strengthening our grower partner relationships and exploring new opportunities worldwide. At the same time, we will seek to strengthen our structure and core business while looking to leading and innovative technology to improve upon our efficiencies and the service we provide,” said Hernandez.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit is one of North America’s top year-round growers and importers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, and cherries. We partner with growers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Spain, as well as domestic farmers across the United States. Our corporate headquarters is in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ. Pacific Trellis owns and manages the renowned Dulcinea® brand. Dulcinea® is the pioneer of the PureHeart personal seedless melons as well as the Tuscan Style Cantaloupe, and Pacific Trellis has recently expanded the brand to pack grapes, citrus, cherries, and stone fruit. In 2020, Pacific Trellis fruit became the exclusive marketer and distributor of the KISS line of melons. For more information on Pacific Trellis Fruit, visit https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/. For more information on the Dulcinea® brand, visit https://www.dulcinea.com/.