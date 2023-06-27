Crunch Pak Pairs With Minecraft and Cheez-It On New Snacker

CASHMERE, Wash. — Crunch Pak®, the sliced apples specialist, collaborated with Minecraft and Kellogg’s to create a mini-meal snacking solution that both gaming and non-gaming enthusiasts will enjoy.

The 3.95-ounce Minecraft and Cheez-It® Snacker contains sliced apples, cheese and Cheez-It® crackers, and features recognizable Minecraft characters on the bright colored packaging. Crunch Pak has a licensing agreement with Minecraft and Kellogg’s, maker of Cheez-It® crackers.

Mojang Studio’s Minecraft is one of the most recognizable video game franchises in the world. The open-world sandbox game is filled with the kind of exploration, creation, and community that appeal to adults and children alike. Minecraft also launched hundreds of streaming careers and content creators’ channels, making it one of the most-watched games of all time on streaming platforms.

“This partnership allows Crunch Pak to reach a new audience and demographic beyond children, the traditional focus of its licensing program,” said Ozgur Koc, senior vice president, of new business and product development.

“The average age of Minecraft players is 24, and gender neutral,” Koc said. “We like the multi-generational appeal of having Minecraft characters on our packaging. This is a great opportunity for the Minecraft community to bring the creativity of the game to their snack choices.”

The Snackers will be available in mid-July at Walmart for back-to-school promotions. The suggested retail price is $2.99 to $3.49, depending on the market.

“Minecraft players are looking for an on-the-go snack,” Koc said. “Cheez-It® crackers are an everyday favorite for parents and kids alike; pairing them with our apples and Minecraft takes snack time fun to the next level.”

About Crunch Pak ®

Crunch Pak® is the industry leader in fresh sliced apples. Founded in 2000, Crunch Pak® is committed to providing the highest quality organic and conventional sliced apples in the market. Crunch Pak’s family of brands includes Crunch Pak with Disney, Crunch Pak with Nickelodeon and Crunch Pak® Organics. The primary distribution is via retail channels; annually Crunch Pak creates more than 1 billion apple slices at its plant in Cashmere, Wash.