Jump with Jill Goes Digital with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Lancaster, PA – Thanks to a partnership with Lancaster-based Hess Brothers Fruit Company and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Farm to School Grant Program, the nutrition education program Jump with Jill is rocking school across the Keystone State. Debuting the new apple, WildTwist™, Jump with Jill is touring 10 districts throughout the state this spring with their new virtual program. The WildTwist™ Jump with Jill Digital Tour Presented by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Farm to School Grant Program serves an essential need that schools have to empower the next generation with messages of healthy eating and exercising.

The Farm to School Grant Program is designed to increase the amount of healthy, local foods served in schools and create economic opportunities for nearby farmers. “Everybody wins with Farm to School.,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “USDA is proud to help the next generation better understand where its food comes from, while strengthening local economies.”

The following Pennsylvania districts are scheduled to participate:

Woodland Hills (2 schools)

West Shore (3 schools)

Salisbury (1 school)

Chambersburg (3 schools)

McKeesport (2 schools)

East Allegheny (1 school)

South Allegheny (1 schools)

Spring-Ford Area (3 schools)

Laurel Highlands (2 schools)

North East (2 schools)

Hess Brothers Fruit Company in Lancaster, PA is proud of their new apple with an impressive heritage; the legendary apples Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink have come together to create the explosive flavor of WildTwist™. The apple company wants to provide schools with an educational opportunity that will make their newest edition memorable for more than its taste – reminding students that eating healthy food rocks. “We’ve been a longtime fan of Jump with Jill,” says Chris Sandwick, Director of Marketing at Hess Brothers Fruit Company. “We know kids will eat healthier food when they realize it tastes great. The timing of this apple’s release allowed us to help Pennsylvania schools show their students that apples can and do taste great!” WildTwist™ apples will be donated to schools for an Apple Party. The apple is available at Giant, Giant-Eagle, Costco, Stauffers, Lancaster Central Market, and Meck’s.

Jump with Jill is the brainchild of Registered Dietitian and musician, Jill Jayne, MS, RD. “We are so excited to share the spotlight with local growers and serve the need that schools have for high-quality nutrition education,” Jump with Jill creator Jill Jayne said. “This partnership represents all the cooks in the kitchen getting together to address a deficit: local growers, retailers, and educators. We know this will be a model for the future.” As part of the partnership, schools receive a premiere release of Jump with Jill: The Movie!, an Apple Party, and a treasure trove of sweet and savory content for teachers to follow-up the lessons from the show in the classroom.

About WildTwist

Eat better apples. We believe in growing apples that deliver an exceptional eating experience. That’s why we developed WildTwist™….a unique combination of Honey Crisp and Cripps Pink. The result? Two favorites, one great apple! Are you ready to take a walk on the Wild side? Learn more at wildtwistapples.com.

About Jump with Jill

As a leader in interactive educational experiences since 2008, the music-based nutrition education program Jump with Jill makes healthy rock. Created by a singing Registered Dietitian & her band of extraordinary educators, Jump with Jill gets students moving and learning about health in a way they will never forget. The Emmy-nominated nutrition education program has been seen by millions of kids around the world. Rock on at www.jumpwithjill.com.

About Farm to School

The Pennsylvania Farm Bill Farm to School Grant Program aims to enrich the connection communities have with fresh, healthy food and local producers by changing food purchasing and education practices at schools and early childhood education sites. Learn more at www.agriculture.pa.gov/Pages/PA-Farm-Bill.aspx

