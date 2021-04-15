Arrival of Biggest Fresh Honeycrisp Crop from Southern Hemisphere

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands, the leading importer of apples and pears from the Southern Hemisphere, announces the arrival of its 2021 fresh-picked Honeycrisp crop from Chile. The crop arrives just in time to provide retailers with a fresh organic and conventional Honeycrisp eating solution and strong promotional volumes to drive top line sales all summer.

“We are always excited to share our new crop at a time of year when apples start to lose their fresh, flavorful taste due to months in storage,” says Don Roper, vice president sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “We invested heavily in our dual-hemisphere supply chain program more than two decades ago and this has proven to be a real point of differentiation for our retail partners. This year presents more opportunities as we continue transitioning our conventional orchards in Chile to organic production. For 2021, we will deliver double last year’s organic Honeycrisp supply, with increasing quantities looking forward. With over half of million cases of fresh Honeycrisp arriving this spring and summer, it really is a good time to promote the best eating apple in our marketplace.”

The Honeybear direct import program also features a supply of conventional and organic in each of the apple and pear varieties, including Honeycrisp, Gala, Granny Smith, Jonagold, Fuji, Braeburn and Pink Lady apples, as well as Bartlett, Bosc and Asian Pears. Honeybear has built a unique program over the past 20 years bringing the highest quality products to the North American market and helping our retail partners with a low-cost solution helping drive sales and margin growth. Honeybear expects to import over 1.5 million cases of apples and pears this year from Chile, Argentina and New Zealand.

The Honeybear Chilean Honeycrisp crop is widely known to be some of the most flavorful apples. The exceptional growing conditions with just the right balance of warm days, cooler nights and perfect rainfall have given the crop the classic Honeycrisp traits: high color, firm texture and juicy, crisp bite. In addition, the precision work of the company’s team on the ground in growing, picking and packing premium quality apples is second to none.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower and developer of premium apple varieties. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear still employs the same hands-on, personal attention to each and every apple variety produced while holding to responsible sustainability practices. As a leading vertically integrated, dual hemisphere grower, packer, shipper, Honeybear offers supply of premium apples and pears on a year-round basis. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® is a trademark of Wescott Agri Products.