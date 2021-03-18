Pacific Trellis Fruit Announces Jason Okabayashi as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers and marketers of premium fresh fruit including grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines and cherries, welcomes Jason Okabayashi as its new Chief Financial Officer.

“We are very excited about the addition of Jason to the Pacific Trellis Fruit team,” said Josh Leichter, CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit. “Jason brings a wealth of experience and will be an integral part of our future growth plans.”

Okabayashi joins Pacific Trellis Fruit after a distinguished 25 year career in finance, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer for a tree nut processor in California’s Central Valley. Jason succeeds Linda Chen who was one of the company Founders and Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Trellis Fruit since 1994, and he will be responsible for planning, implementing and running all of the financial activities of the company in addition to helping to deliver against the company’s strategic growth plans.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the Pacific Trellis Fruit Team,” said Okabayashi. “The company is on a strong growth curve with a robust product portfolio which includes the consumer beloved Dulcinea brand, and it has a strong leadership team and staff.”

Okabayashi is originally from Arizona, where he was exposed to his family’s farming operations at an early age. In his new role with Pacific Trellis Fruit, he will be based in Fresno, California and will be traveling to the company’s various offices as business needs require.

#

Established in 1999, Pacific Trellis Fruit® is one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers and marketers of premium fresh fruit, including grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines and cherries. With the acquisition of Dulcinea® Farms in 2014, Pacific Trellis Fruit® added PureHeart Mini Seedless Watermelons, Tuscan Style® Cantaloupe and SunnyGold Yellow Mini Seedless Watermelons amongst other premium melons to its portfolio. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company also has sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester City, NJ and Nogales, AZ. In addition to a robust product portfolio and a global business structure, Pacific Trellis Fruit®/Dulcinea® also supports global environmental and social responsibility programs.