Dulcinea Brand Introduces Deliciously Sweet Cotton Candy Grapes From Spain

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit is excited to announce its first arrival of the season of the much beloved Cotton Candy™ grape from Spain.

Just as it is peak grape growing season in California’s Central Valley the same can be said for the Murcia region of Spain (the most productive out of all seventeen regions) where these tantalizing sweet grapes are grown.

“We are excited to start our third season working with Moyca on Cotton Candy grapes from Spain,” said Josh Leichter, General Manager of Pacific Trellis Fruit. “We are now able to supply Cotton Candy grapes to our customers consistently across a six month window through a combination of supply from Spain, Brazil and Peru.”

Pacific Trellis Fruit will also be packing Cotton Candy™ and other specialty grapes varieties under their Dulcinea brand for the first time. According to Leichter, “The Dulcinea brand is synonymous with delivering a consistent, premium eating experience that delights consumers every time which makes the Dulcinea brand a perfect fit for these premium eating specialty varieties.”

Dulcinea Cotton Candy™ grapes will be sold in 1lb clamshells and available to consumers now through the end of March, with arrivals to the East Coast.

#

Established in 1999, Pacific Trellis Fruit® is one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers and marketers of premium fresh fruit, including grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines and cherries. With the acquisition of Dulcinea® Farms in 2014, Pacific Trellis Fruit® added PureHeart Mini Seedless Watermelons, Tuscan Style® Cantaloupe and SunnyGold Yellow Mini Seedless Watermelons amongst other premium melons to its portfolio. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company also has sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ and Nogales, AZ. In addition to a robust product portfolio and a global business structure, Pacific Trellis Fruit®/Dulcinea® also supports global environmental and social responsibility programs.