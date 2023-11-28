Pacific Trellis Fruit Recalls Malichita Brand Cantaloupes Due to Possible Health Risk

Pacific Trellis Fruit, LLC dba Dulcinea is initiating a voluntary recall of 4,872 cases of Malichita brand whole cantaloupe. The voluntary recall is due to the FDAs ongoing investigation of an outbreak involving Malichita brand cantaloupe. The cantaloupes have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain. In rare cases the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products were distributed between October 18th – 26th in California, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin, and sold in various retail supermarkets. The whole cantaloupe is packed in corrugated cartons, the price look-up sticker is labeled “Malichita”.

Brand Item Description PLU Lot Code Malichita Whole Cantaloupe 4050 21651 Malichita Whole Cantaloupe 4050 21699 Malichita Whole Cantaloupe 4050 21775 Malichita Whole Cantaloupe 4050 21787 Malichita Whole Cantaloupe 4050 21870

This is an ongoing outbreak, and several illnesses have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States and Canada. To date, Pacific Trellis Fruit has not received any reports of illness.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them. Consumers may contact Pacific Trellis Fruit for further information at 323-859-9600 Monday – Friday 9AM – 5PM PST. Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.