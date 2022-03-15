National Association of Produce Market Managers Names Mark Smith as Market Manager of the Year

Mark Smith, General Manager of the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market, was selected by the National Association of Produce Market Managers (NAPMM) as Market Manager of the Year at their annual conference, held this month in New Orleans.

NAPMM’s Market Manager of the Year award winner is selected annually by the NAPMM Executive Board and recognizes a market manager for their work and accomplishments at their respective market. All entries are judged on overall accomplishments, with measurable outcomes being heavily weighed.

“Mark was a clear choice for this award,” said James R. Farr, NAPMM President. “Under his leadership as GM for the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market, he cut costs and streamlined facility operations including maintenance, security, and food safety. Most importantly, he has innovated ways to reduce food waste by partnering with area food banks to drastically increase food donations and decrease waste. Since July of 2021, over 3 million lbs. of produce was donated to community hunger organizations and diverted from the waste stream.”

Smith has led the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market since November 2018. Prior to joining the PWPM, Mark served under Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in various roles. As Special Assistant to the Governor for Public Safety and a member of the Governor’s Senior Staff, he served as the principle advisor to the Governor for security and emergency response issues. These included state planning efforts for the Pope’s historic visit to Philadelphia and developing state-wide strategy to increase broadband access across Pennsylvania. Mark also served nearly two terms as County Commissioner in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

“As a relative newcomer to the produce industry, I’m humbled and honored to be named as the Market Manager of the Year,” says Smith.