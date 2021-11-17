Natural Delights  Debuts New Trade Resources On Website

YUMA, AZ — Natural Delights® continues to lead the charge for Medjool date category growth with its new Trade Resources page, which provides easy access to category insights and an expanded library of marketing tools and resources for retailers.

In the last year, Natural Delights has grown nearly 10% in distribution – the broadest in the category – and has increased weekly sales per store by 21%. It’s because of the brand’s commitment to retail marketing programs that it also turns product 24% faster than the next leading brand.

Retailers interested in increasing sales and visibility of their Medjool date program can find these helpful tools on the new Trade Resources page:

● Category Insights – with downloadable shopper profiles and category data

● Certifications – with certified partner information and sustainability practices

● Images & Logos – with hi res downloadable files for easy access and use

● Retail Playbooks – featuring downloadable resources aligned with the brand’s marketing activations throughout the year

● Point of Sale – downloadable POS materials and ordering information

● Sell Sheets – with important product and shipper details and specs

● Sales Contacts – with photos, contact information, and regions to easily connect with the right member of the sales team

“No one in the Medjool date category is providing the level of insights and retailer tools that we are,” said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “We are committed to working with retailer marketing departments to increase consumption of Medjool dates and believe that this new resources page will provide timely and relevant information to do so even more efficiently.”

Natural Delights invests in a robust marketing program each year to engage and educate shoppers and incentivize purchase. Now, with the Trade Resources page of their website, retailers have access to this information in a moment’s notice.

“We expect that this portion of our website will continue to expand as retailers share what is helpful and what they’d like to see more of in the future,” added Baxter.

For more information about Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com or contact Neil Merritt at neil.merritt@bvdg.com or (949) 226-9971.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights ®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.