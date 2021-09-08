Naturipe Continues Summer of Snacking with September Berry Spotlight

Salinas, CA – Naturipe, a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious berries and value-added products, continues its inaugural “Summer of Snacking” campaign, as fresh raspberries and blackberries enter their late-summer peak season. Naturipe’s “Summer of Snacking” celebration aims to help their customers sell more berries by highlighting the benefits of healthy snacking done right as shoppers continue a busy summer season after a pandemic.

Americans are still snacking in record numbers, so what are some easy ways shoppers can snack healthy and make nutritious choices this month and as we head into fall?

Enter Naturipe Farms’ suite of delicious fresh berries as they continue to be in peak season. Consumers and their families can still enjoy raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries. Berries pack a powerful punch of nutrition and are an easy, anytime snack.

September Berry Spotlight

Naturipe fresh raspberries are now at their peak (and through the month of September) for conventional and organic varieties. We offer a 100% proprietary raspberry program from multiple growing regions featuring our Centennial variety. Current production areas include Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán and Baja California. We have tailored our production areas to be able to offer customers a year round program of conventional and organic raspberries. We will continue to see significant growth in our raspberry program over the next two years in Mexico, as our proprietary variety has performed well for the consumer, the customer and the grower. Additionally, we already have next generation raspberries in the pipeline that will further enhance the consumer experience. Exciting times now and ahead with the Naturipe Raspberry program!

Also, Naturipe fresh blackberries are hitting strong volumes this month and are in peak freshness. We are proud of the great strides we have made to differentiate our blackberry program in Mexico. Current production areas include California, with Mexico starting in September with earlier than normal production in Michoacán and Guanajuato. We are seeking out new growing areas in the south of the country, while simultaneously accelerating our growth in Central Mexico and Baja California. We will continue to see yearly growth as we expand our production to meet the needs of our customers and their shoppers. Our customers will continue to see the evolution of our program and curated varieties. Our breeding program is making substantial advancements in our next generation of proprietary blackberry varieties. The future for Naturipe Blackberries from Mexico is bright and expect to see significant results in the next couple years.

Our variety improvement programs for raspberries and blackberries are focused on our commitment to developing new varieties that will continue to deliver on consumer demand for the overall eating experience. We offer our customers a wide array of pack sizes, including conventional 6oz, 12oz and 18oz and organic 6oz and 12oz. Our raspberries and blackberries are available from multiple cooler locations, allowing us to easily service a broad geography of customers.

Promotional volumes are available on all packs and we offer a variety of marketing tools and programs to help our customers maximize sales.

“We’re excited to share with our customers that we have strong promotable volumes of raspberries and blackberries this late in the summer, and as we transition into fall.” says Naturipe Vice President of Marketing CarrieAnn Arias. “As our customers help their shoppers with school lunches, after school snacks and weekday dinners, we are here for them, providing the delicious, fresh and nutritious berries their shoppers demand.”

Also, don’t forget about Naturipe Snacks™and their delicious pre-packed, berry-flavorful options. Bliss and Boost Bentos are perfect for the grab-and-go lifestyle, as well as the newly released Berry Parfaits featuring Chobani® Greek Yogurt. These offer delicious flavor combinations in convenient and innovative packaging — ideal for any on-the-go lifestyle.

As we enjoy the last month of summertime fun, make sure to follow Naturipe on social media to see what’s next in the world of berries. You can find us on Twitter and Instagram. As always, happy snacking!

###

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.