New Charter Service to Transport Fresh Blueberries from Chile to the United States Market During the Upcoming 2022-23 Season

Chilean fresh blueberry exporters have reached an agreement to implement a charter service to the U.S. market called the “Blueberry Express”. This special service will begin in Week 49 and continue throughout the 2022-23 season, with less than 2 weeks transit time to the U.S. market.

According to Felipe Silva, CEO of Zur Group, the move to charter service is all part of the industry’s commitment to the U.S. market. “We are optimistic about the coming season in the US, which is the main market for Chilean blueberries and where we faced the greatest difficulties last season. Charter vessels will allow us to reach our destination on time and with the condition required by our customers.”

The Blueberry Express service, which will be available to the entire industry, includes charter ships, in which a percentage of the cargo will go in refrigerated warehouses, as has been the case for years with other commodities, such as table grapes. It guarantees the maintenance of the cold chain, which is crucial for protecting fruit quality.

Likewise, the services at the port of destination guarantee a rapid flow to customers, which is a key element in achieving an optimal arrival of the fruit to the final consumer.