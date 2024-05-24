New EarthFresh Packing Line Expands Local Potato Production Capacity

New packing line expands local potato production capacity

A new state of the art production line is helping an Ontario company get a premium local product to consumers more quickly and efficiently.

EarthFresh Inc. is a Canadian produce company based in Burlington that specializes in growing, packing and distributing potatoes. The company is vertically integrated in all aspects of the potato industry from seed breeding to packing and distribution.

Its customers are retailers, and food service and direct-to-home meal kit companies in Canada and the United States, with a particular focus on exclusive and premium varieties and specialty products like mini and organic potatoes.

