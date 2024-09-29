New Jersey Department of Agriculture Recognizes Farmers in Farm to School Program

Fernbrook Farms Wins Farmer Recognition Award

(CHESTERFIELD) – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture recognized Fernbrook Farms in Burlington County as the winner of the Jersey Fresh Farm to School Farmer Recognition Award for 2024. The presentation took place during the celebration of the 14th annual Jersey Fresh Farm to School Week being held September 23-27, 2024.

The program is an opportunity for farmers to highlight their Farm to School efforts and to help feature Jersey Fresh produce in local school meals.

“Fernbrook Farms has long been involved in the mission of educating students and the public in general about the importance of agriculture and demonstrating many of the essential functions that make farms operational,” NJDA Secretary Ed Wengryn said. “Their commitment to agricultural education is exceptional and makes the farm a very deserving winner of this honor.”

Ferrnbrook Farms is a 230-acre preserved property with its oldest building being The Inn, built in 1760, which is the center of many activities. The farm’s Environmental Education Center is a non-profit 501-c-3 organization which engages several thousand children each year as they experience nature and learn about the sources of their food. The Center’s mission is to provide hands-on educational experiences for all young people by exploring the complex interconnectedness of the natural world. The Center’s programs include summer camps, homeschool classes, and afterschool events.

Fernbrook Farms also features Community Supported Agriculture where more than 500 families receive a weekly share of fresh organic vegetables. The farm also has a wholesale nursery that grows and sells a large variety of native, ornamentals, conifers, shade, container, and flowering plants, trees and shrubs. Learn more about Fernbrook Farms at https://www.fernbrookfarms.com/

“One of our primary missions here is to create an experience where students can gain a deeper appreciation of agriculture and learn about where food comes from and how it is grown,” Fernbrook Farms Education Director Brian Kuser said. “It is privilege to play a role in educating children about this essential industry and we appreciate the recognition for the work that takes place here.”

Jersey Fresh Farm to School Week celebrates the partnerships being built between state farmers and schools which encourage schools to purchase produce from local farmers to incorporate into meals.

The influence of the Farm to School Program has led to 500 schools purchasing local. More than 350 of the districts buying local have implemented cafeteria programs using Harvest of the Month promotional material to highlight the nutritional value of local items. More than 250 districts use a curriculum that ties cafeteria meals to healthy eating education and/or field trips to farms.

Jersey Fresh Farm to School Week was established by law in 2010 to bring attention to the Farm to School Program, which connects schools to local farmers to increase the amount of local fresh produce available for consumption by students during the school day.

To learn more, visit www.farmtoschool.nj.gov.

To learn more about the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NJDeptofAgriculture and www.facebook.com/JerseyFreshOfficial or Twitter @NJDA and @JerseyFreshNJDA.