Jersey Fresh Shore Distribution to Feature Tomatoes

Available at Three Locations on August 5

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will highlight Jersey Fresh tomato season as part of National Farmers Market Week on Monday, August 5, with special visits to the shore towns of Wildwood, Atlantic City and Seaside Heights where NJDA marketing staff will be on hand to distribute free Jersey Fresh grape tomatoes to beachgoers.

“New Jersey’s reputation for its great tasting tomatoes is well-earned and they have a flavor that is unmatched,” NJDA Secretary Ed Wengryn said. “The grape tomatoes we will be distributing can be eaten immediately as a snack or used in a variety of recipes and dishes. We encourage everyone to purchase Jersey Fresh tomatoes and other Jersey Fresh produce throughout the growing season.”

The tomatoes will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. until supplies last, at the end of East Schellenger Avenue at the boardwalk near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, at the end of New York Avenue near Rita’s Water Ice in Atlantic City, and near the end of Grant Avenue in Seaside Heights.

New Jersey is annually among the top 10 producers of tomatoes in the U.S. In 2023, New Jersey had a production value of $36.2 million for tomatoes, according to the USDA, when Garden State farmers harvested 60 million pounds of tomatoes on 2,400 acres.

The tomato season for New Jersey lasts through the end of October. Go to www.FindJerseyFresh.com to see where Jersey Fresh tomatoes are available locally and to find recipes that include delicious Jersey Fresh tomatoes. The 25th Annual National Farmers Market Week is August 4-10.

To learn more about the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NJDeptofAgriculture and www.facebook.com/JerseyFreshOfficial or Twitter @NJDA and @JerseyFreshNJDA.