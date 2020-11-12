New Partnership Will Save Avocados from Wastestream

Riverside, Calif. — Every delicious avocado deserves a chance to sit atop a golden slice of toast, enter the mix of a creamy bowl of guacamole or become the perfect addition to a sumptuous salad. A new partnership between Index Fresh and Apeel will create even more happy endings for avocados by preserving freshness for consumers, creating more consistent quality and reducing food waste in the global supply chain along the way.

Grower-owned Index Fresh has prided itself on fruit quality since 1914 — “fresh” is in its name. Apeel is at the leading edge of a freshness revolution with its plant-based protective “peel” that keeps moisture in and oxygen out. Treating Index Fresh avocados with Apeel’s patented technology preserves flavor and nutrition and ultimately helps prevent fruit from entering the wastestream.

According to John Dmytriw, Vice President of Business Development for Index Fresh, the new partnership is about elevating the product and relationships. “Anyone can sell someone an avocado once,” Dmytriw said. “At Index, we don’t define our success with clients by packages sold. We define success by the amount of time we’ve been working together. Ensuring best-in-class quality and consistency is a recipe for creating lasting relationships.”

Apeel, located in Santa Barbara, Calif., has been working with Index Fresh in the avocado space for three years over which time the two companies have grown their alignment and cemented a mutually beneficial partnership. Fruit coated with plant-based Apeel remains fresh twice as long as non-Apeel fruit, making it ready-to-eat for longer and far less likely to be discarded along the way. It works by retaining moisture and protecting against oxygen entering the fruit, two of the primary factors that cause spoilage. The added protection enables produce to withstand environmental stressors in a way that helps maintain the full flavor consumers should be able to count on.

As a global leader in avocado distribution, Index Fresh is always innovating with an eye toward providing clients what they want by embracing new technologies. Index Fresh President and CEO Steve Roodzant said, “When our customers talk, we listen. Blocking and tackling for customers is our specialty.”

Index Fresh will continue to provide its clients a full spectrum of choices in its Go to Market Business Strategy by continuing to offer both Apeel fruit alongside its traditional top-quality avocados. Todd Elder, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Index Fresh, said, “Index Fresh is a YES company. We say yes to helping our clients every step of the way.”

ABOUT INDEX FRESH

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major growing regions around the world, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry. Over the years the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to their partners — growers and trade alike. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities spread across Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. Index Fresh started operations at its packing, bagging, and ripening facility in Pharr, TX, in 2018.

ABOUT APEEL

Apeel is on a mission to create a more sustainable global food system by using the power of nature to enable longer- lasting produce that fights food waste from farm to kitchen. Apeel produce lasts two times longer thanks to its plant-based protection made from materials found in the peels, seeds, and pulp of all fruits and vegetables. Apeel’s protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that cause produce to go bad, and is the only proven end-to-end solution for maintaining freshness. Available for organic and conventionally grown produce, Apeel is expanding into an ever-growing number of categories and markets. Good for consumers and the planet, Apeel reduces environmental impacts and gives everyone throughout the supply chain—from growers to retailers to consumers—more time to enjoy fresh produce. Farmers can sell more of what they grow and people can consume more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all.

Apeel is Food Gone Good.

Apeel is a trademark/registered trademark of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com.