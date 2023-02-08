Ocean Mist Farms Launches 2023 “Eat Your Heart Out” Consumer Artichoke Sweepstakes

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., launches the “Eat Your Heart Out” Sweepstakes. This multifaceted campaign, launching today and lasting through March 17, includes email marketing to a robust community of artichoke shoppers and produce buyers, social media advertising, and sweepstakes prizes – all to drive demand and in-store sales.

With this promotion, Ocean Mist Farms is supporting awareness of their winter artichoke variety during peak availability. Aiming to increase consumption during these early months while health and nutrition are still top of mind, Ocean Mist Farms is regularly educating consumers on the health benefits of artichokes, such as their immune boosting properties.

“Our winter artichoke crop has delivered on high quality and abundance, therefore marking this as a perfect time to drive consumer demand through our Sweepstakes,” said Mark Munger, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. “We want consumers to know that our artichokes are grown to deliver consistent flavor as well as premium health benefits. Artichokes contain prebiotic fiber and other immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties that will help you eat well, rest well, and play well in the new year.”

Participants can enter the Sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes. There will be 10 Grand Prize winners who will receive one (1) $100 Visa gift card. Over on Instagram, Ocean Mist Farms will host two flash promotions throughout the duration of the Sweepstakes. Flash promotion #1) there will be 3 winners who will receive a $25 Visa gift card and Flash promotion #2) the first 25 entries will receive a free 6ct Artichoke shipped overnight to their doorstep!

Artichokes traditionally grow best in a Mediterranean-like climate, as the vegetable requires mild temperatures and plenty of moisture. However, Ocean Mist Farms has honed a proprietary seed variety specifically for the Coachella Valley climate. By utilizing Coachella’s optimal growing conditions during the winter-to-spring months, Ocean Mist Farms can maintain their Gold Standard quality year-round.

To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com. To receive weekly trade information, please sign up HERE.

About Ocean Mist Farms

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company's full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines.