Organto Establishes Strategic Partnership Agreement with Established Mexico Based Producer

Toronto, ON, Canada and Breda, the Netherlands – Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V: OGO, OTC: OGOFF, FSE: OGF) (“Organto” or “the Company”), a leading provider of organic and non-GMO fresh fruit and vegetable products, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Mexico based Alpasa Farms S. De R.L. de CV (“Alpasa”). This strategic partnership aims to facilitate expansion of each company’s operating platforms by leveraging their respective strengths and capabilities, with a focus on the North American and European markets.



Key Areas of Collaboration:

Sales Expansion: Leveraging each company’s current geographic selling focus, with an initial goal of facilitating Organto’s entry into the US market and concurrently expanding Alpasa’s distribution network.

Sourcing Expansion: Leveraging each company’s diverse sourcing and supply capabilities to benefit existing growers and expand market presence.

Branding: Collaborative branding efforts to assist both companies in establishing a stronger presence in their target markets.

Digital AI Implementation for Traceability and Supply Chain Efficiencies: Incorporating digital AI solutions into traceability and supply chain management leading to enhanced efficiency, transparency and waste reduction.

Organic Certification: Leveraging each party’s focus on sustainable and transparent organic farming practices, this partnership underscores a commitment to leverage processes of each company in driving best practices.

Alpasa is a multi-generational family-owned and operated commercial farming and marketing organization located in the State of Miochoacan, Mexico. It has dedicated many years to the production and distribution of the highest quality fresh fruits while complying with the highest global food standards and certification practices. Alpasa is recognized as a local leader in growing and distributing both organic and non-GMO blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, figs, and avocados on a global scale.



Alejandro Moldonado, an owner of Alpasa and a director of Organto Foods Inc. commented, “We have been supplying both organic and non-GMO products to the US and Europe for many years and look to continue to expand our business on a global basis. We are hopeful that this new strategic partnership with Organto will allow us to collaborate and leverage our industry knowledge to efficiently expand our businesses while respecting our diverse capabilities.”



Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc, and Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc. and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. commented, “We have known and worked with the Alpasa team for a number of years and respect and admire the business they have built. As we grow, we are confident that we can share capabilities and best practices and in doing so leverage our respective platforms to drive profitable future growth.”



Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private-label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products serving the growing global demand for healthy and socially responsible foods. Organto operates a strategic and flexible asset-light business model, sourcing products from five continents, and using its certification, supply chain, marketing, and distribution expertise currently brings products to markets across Europe and recently announced its first sales into Asia, with plans to enter the North American market. Organto markets a number of branded product offerings, including its flagship I AM Organic brand. Organto has realized sixteen consecutive quarters of record revenue growth versus the same quarter in the prior year. Organto’s long-term growth strategy is to build an ethics-driven “one-stop-shop” in fresh organic and specialty fruit and vegetable products fueled by a combination of strong internal growth and acquisitions.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.





