Greenberg Fruit Company Joins FreshEdge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Greenberg Fruit Company, a produce distribution company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, joined FreshEdge, a family of best-in-class fresh food distribution companies backed by Wind Point Partners. Since 1936, Greenberg Fruit Company has proudly been serving customers throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa, distributing superior-quality fruits and vegetables, including an array of fresh-cut offerings under its processing brand, Professor Fresh™.

The acquisition of Greenberg Fruit Company strengthens FreshEdge’s pursuit of becoming the preeminent family of best-in-class fresh food companies by expanding its geographic reach, optimizing its supply chain network, and providing additional space and logistical support to better serve its customer base.

FreshEdge now operates more than 1.12 million square feet of warehouse space across 29 facilities with a fleet of 1,041 trucks.

“Greenberg Fruit Company will be an amazing addition to our growing family of customer-obsessed companies,” said Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge. “We share the same company values centered around quality, service, and making our customers the number one priority.”

“We look forward to working together with the great team at Greenberg Fruit Company to continue to provide unprecedented service to all FreshEdge customers,” said Greg Corsaro, President and COO of FreshEdge.

“We are thrilled to be joining FreshEdge and are looking forward to this new era of growth and success for Greenberg Fruit Company,” said Brent Bielski, COO of Greenberg Fruit Company. “We strongly believe in the power of synergy and are eager to begin working alongside this remarkable family of companies to create new opportunities for our customers.”

Additional information about Greenberg Fruit Company is available at https://www.greenbergfruit.com/.

About FreshEdge

FreshEdge is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, and was established in 2019 with the combination of Indianapolis Fruit and Piazza Produce in Indianapolis and Get Fresh Produce in Bartlett, IL. Since then, numerous other best-in-class distribution companies and their respective value-added operations have joined the FreshEdge family, growing it into a super-regional leader in the fresh food industry with a focus on fresh produce and specialty food items. FreshEdge’s footprint spans twenty-two states throughout the Midwest and southeastern United States. Greenberg Fruit Company represents FreshEdge’s fourth acquisition since Wind Point’s initial investment in 2022. Together, Wind Point and FreshEdge intend to continue growing FreshEdge by welcoming more fresh food distribution companies into the group—all focused on high quality produce and specialty food products, along with exceptional service—to create a unique group of complementary entities. Additional information about FreshEdge is available at www.freshedgefoods.com.

About Wind Point

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.wppartners.com.