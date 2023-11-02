CFIA: Malichita Brand Cantaloupes Recalled Due to Salmonella

Summary

Product: Cantaloupes

Issue Food: – Microbial Contamination – Salmonella

What to do:

Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products.

Distribution: Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Possibly other provinces and territories

Affected products

BrandProductSizeUPCCode
MalichitaCantaloupesN/AN/AAffected products were sold between October 22, 2023 and November 1, 2023, inclusive.

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
  • Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

