PEI Potato Industry Reminds Islanders of Road Safety During Harvest Season

Charlottetown, PEI – As the 2024 potato harvest gets underway, the PEI Potato Industry is urging motorists across the Island to exercise extra caution on the roads. This time of year is a culmination of hard work and community as farmers across PEI begin to gather this valuable crop. However, the harvest also brings increased agricultural traffic to the roads, including large and slow-moving equipment.

“We are excited to begin the final stage of the crop this year. However, as that time approaches, we ask Islanders to exercise a little extra caution when driving,” said John Visser, Chair of the PEI Potato Board. “Tractors, trucks, and other heavy machinery are moving between fields, storage facilities, and processing plants. Sometimes, the operator’s visibility can be limited and taking extra care can make a big difference.”

To help get the word out, the PEI Potato Board and Cavendish Farms have partnered to develop a safety awareness campaign. The safety message includes radio and outdoor ad placements across Prince Edward Island, reminding motorists that harvest equipment is often slow moving and carries heavy loads. Drivers should exercise patience, ensure safe passing conditions, and allow extra time for travel, especially in rural areas where agricultural activity is most prevalent.

“We want to thank all Islanders for their ongoing support throughout the growing season,” added Visser. “We also wish a safe and successful harvest to all farmers, their families, and the many workers helping bring in the crop.”

Potatoes you can trust! Prince Edward Island Potatoes are world renowned for the great taste and quality that comes from growing in the unique red soil of PEI. The potato industry in PEI creates a total economic impact of 1.35 billion dollars and directly or indirectly employs over 8% of the Island workforce. The Prince Edward Island Potato Board is a producer-controlled association dedicated to supporting the highest performance of an economically and environmentally sustainable potato industry.