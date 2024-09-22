ZAG Technical Services to Offer Free Cyber Insights Reports at Global Show

San Jose, Calif. – ZAG Technical Services, a leader in IT and cybersecurity services for the agriculture industry, will be at the Global Produce and Floral Show in Atlanta, GA, from October 17-19, providing critical cybersecurity support to the ag sector.

To help safeguard the industry, ZAG will be offering free Cyber Insights Reports, each valued at $600. A total of 50 reports will be given away – an unprecedented $30,000 contribution toward strengthening the digital resilience of ag businesses.

“We’re excited to offer this level of insight to businesses that may not otherwise have access to such critical information,” said Greg Gatzke, CEO and chairman of ZAG.

The Cyber Insights Report helps ag businesses understand their current cybersecurity posture, identify vulnerabilities, and offers actionable steps for protection against rising threats.

In addition, ZAG will be hosting in-booth “Ask ZAG Anything” (AZA) sessions, where attendees can learn more about Syncrova™ – ZAG’s solution for the leading Ag ERP – and get direct IT, data, analytics, and cybersecurity advice from ZAG’s experts:

Greg Gatzke, CEO and Chairman

Daryl Beck, Director of Business Development

Clint Cooper, Client Strategist

The AZA sessions will be held in ZAG’s booth C1115:

Friday, October 18, 1-2 PM

Saturday, October 19, 1-2 PM

Don’t miss this chance to safeguard your ag business! Visit ZAG in the Business Solutions Pavillion at Booth C1115 for your free Cyber Insights Report and take advantage of the exclusive AZA sessions.

About ZAG Technical Services

ZAG Technical Services, Inc. (ZAG), is an award-winning IT consulting firm and managed services provider (MSP) for the agriculture industry specializing in cybersecurity, data and software services, and modern infrastructure. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with offices in Salinas, Calif. and Boise, Idaho, ZAG employs 120 U.S.-based IT experts in 22 states serving clients in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. ZAG is the premier provider of information technology for agribusinesses. We ensure your company – and every team member – is online, all the time.