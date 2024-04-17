IFPA Opens the 2024 Global Produce and Floral Show

Washington D.C. – International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has officially opened it’s registration for it’s annual Global Produce and Floral Show happening October 17-19 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’m always excited to see how this show evolves to meet the needs of our members and our industry,” said Global Show co-chair, Nelia Alamo of Markon. “Just one example is that this year we are including the Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast in the all-access registration option, making it a central part of the education and networking lineup – no extra ticket needed! Upgrades like this plus the connections to people, insights, products, and solutions is what makes the global show a can’t-miss event.”

New this year is the Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast, which features a general session speaker and recognition of the Frieda Rapoport Caplan Women’s Catalyst Award winner, will no longer require an additional registration. The event, focused on supporting and advancing women in the industry, will be included in the All-Access Pass.

“The Global Produce & Floral Show is the industry’s biggest moment of the year,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “Whether our members and exhibitors are unveiling their latest innovations and freshest products or identifying new connections, insights, or opportunities to strengthen their businesses and our supply chain, it all happens at the Global Show. This is a show for everyone in fresh, from senior executives to marketing and sales professionals to those with oversight of operations and technology implementation. If you’re a part of the global food and floral system, you belong at the Global Show.”

The show features opportunities for anyone across the supply chain to network, learn and share. The schedule of events includes networking receptions, Keynote speakers, including the highly popular State of the Industry address from IFPA CEO Cathy Burns, and more learning experiences both in the Education Festival and during sessions like the Food Safety and Tech X-Change sessions on the Expo floor. The Expo itself is one of the most memorable parts of the event, featuring more than 1000 exhibitors showcasing the best of the produce and floral industry.

“As a buyer, I really enjoy seeing the new products and services I find at the expo,” said co-chair Paul Kneeland of Gelson’s Markets. “This is the place everyone finds solutions to problems and new ideas to drive strategy and action for a more powerful future. I’d encourage everyone to register for the global show, and I look forward to meeting them!”

More than 20,000 people attend the global show, including more than 3,000 buyers and over 1,000 exhibitors. Attendees hail from every link in the supply chain, all 50 states, and more than 50 countries.

Exhibitor registration will open June 25, but individual and group registration is available now.

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

