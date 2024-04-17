Updates to the Safe Food for Canadians License Application and Guidance

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Dairy, Produce April 17, 2024

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has made updates to:

SFC licence application

The SFC licence application now requires food businesses to indicate if they conduct licensable activities on fresh speciality mushrooms and supplemented beverages.

In addition to these 2 new classifications, the SFC license application also requires food businesses to indicate if they conduct licensable activities on fresh berriesfresh leafy greens and frozen berries.

Guidance Document: What to Consider Before Applying for an SFC Licence

The guidance document What to consider before applying for an SFC licence has been updated to better help you apply for or amend your SFC license.

For example, in Annex A – Food commodity categories identified in the license application, descriptions of certain sub-commodity categories have been revised and additional examples of foods that fall into specific sub-commodity categories have been added:

  • Dairy: yoghurt drink and buttermilk have been added as examples to the Cultured dairy products sub-commodity category
  • Dairy: yoghurt drink and buttermilk have been removed as examples from the Dairy drinks sub-commodity
  • Fresh fruits and vegetables: descriptions and examples of fresh berries, leafy greens and specialty mushrooms have been provided
  • Manufactured foods: more detail has been added to the description of infant foods and a description and examples of supplemented beverages have been provided
  • Processed fruits and vegetables: a description and examples of frozen berries have been provided.

A new sub-section has also been added under Section 4.0 – Addition information to explain the most appropriate commodity and sub-commodity categories for supplemented foods.

If you need to amend your license, you can do so free of charge through your My CFIA account.

If you have questions about the SFC licence application or your My CFIA account, please visit My CFIA – User guidance or call the CFIA at 1-800-442-2342. You can submit questions related to Canadian food regulatory requirements online using Ask CFIA.

Related Articles

Produce

Spring Born Launches Website

Spring Born, Inc. Produce June 17, 2021

Spring Born, an indoor hydroponic farm, announced its website launch this week, highlighting the farm’s sustainable practices, state-of-the-art technology, and product offerings. Gearing up for the company’s August launch, they will offer four introductory varieties available in standard retail and club-pack sizes.

Produce

FDA Releases Action Plan to Advance the Safety of Leafy Greens

FDA Produce March 6, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released the 2020 Leafy Greens STEC Action Plan, outlining steps the agency plans to take this year to advance the safety of leafy greens. While most strains of E. coli are harmless, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, or STEC, can be life-threatening. The most common STEC, E. coli O157:H7, is the type most often associated with outbreaks.