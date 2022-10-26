Oppy Offers Update on its UP Vertical Farms Vertically Grown Leafy Greens Program

Tampa, FL. — Returning to the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce last summer after nearly 12 years, Category Director of Greenhouse Kevin Batt came aboard to further enhance Oppy’s greenhouse category through his network and expertise. Just months later as IFPA approaches, the team looks toward showcasing its trusted greenhouse offerings alongside fresh extensions at the show.

A fresh year-round crop is underway from Divemex with sweet bell peppers and mini peppers out of Mexico, along with long English cucumbers available until spring — all offered in a range of conventional, organic, Fair Trade™ Certified and Fair Trade™ Certified organic options. “We also have a more robust tomato program from Mexico this winter in our Frank & Able label,” shared Batt, which includes tomatoes-on-the-vine, grape tomatoes and specialty offerings, noting that this brand will continue to grow into other tomato items and regions in addition to Mexico and Canada.

Come January, Oppy’s long-anticipated UP Vertical Farms™ vertically grown leafy greens program will debut. Produced in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia and using 99% less land, 99% less water, 95% less plastic than traditional clamshell packaging, and yielding 350 times more lettuce than conventional field-grown greens in the same amount of space, this is Oppy’s first-ever vertical farming partnership.

Then as spring rolls around, also from British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, Origin Organic Farms and Perpetual Vegetable Co. will begin fresh crops.

A cornerstone of Oppy’s signature branded organic produce line, Origin Organic Farms offers tomatoes-on-the-vine, bell peppers and long English cucumbers grown in a proprietary soil recipe that nurtures plants and then recycles its water for irrigation, allowing for maximum sustainability. Currently growing long English cucumbers year-round under lights, Perpetual Vegetable Co. has been a key strategic partner of Oppy’s for nearly 10 years — in addition to nurturing and tending to fresh produce for countless generations. 2023 crops include conventional bell peppers, mini peppers, long English cucumbers and mini cucumbers.

“We are excited to bring more peppers to the market this spring in the Perpetual Vegetable Co. brand,” shared Executive Director of Greenhouse and Canadian Category Development Aaron Quon of its significant increase in bell pepper production. “It’s been a great experience having Kevin on our team once again, and thanks to him, we have made tremendous growth in a short period of time. We look forward to what the future holds for the Oppy greenhouse portfolio.”

Visit Batt and Quon at IFPA’s Global Produce and Floral Show in Oppy booth #1543.

“We anticipate seeing everyone in Orlando this week and sharing the strength of our greenhouse program,” said Batt.

