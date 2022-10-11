I Love Produce’s “Skull and Bulb Gang” Joins Forces with New Orleans’ Northside Skull & Bone Gang at the Global Produce and Floral Show

The North Side Skull and Bone Gang has a yearly tradition on Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday to remind people that life is short. Members of the gang, which draws heavily upon African traditions, mask as skeletons, play percussion instruments, chant and sing during Carnival to remind people to be your best and enjoy life.

Big Chief Sunpie Barnes and Chief Zohar Isreal will be joining the I Love Produce team at their booth # 1504 to help promote their annual OctGarlicFest Halloween promotion.

The gang had to cancel their appearance in New Orleans last year when a hurricane cancelled the produce show. “Having people remember that life is precious and that we have all survived through hard times is our positive message,” Barnes says. “We are happy and delighted to have the opportunity to mask again for a fun event that will also benefit our group”.

I Love Produce has featured Elvira, the Queen of Halloween, and Count Von Count of Sesame Street fame, at their booth to promote garlic for Halloween the past 2 years. “We had big plans for The North Side Skull and Bone Gang in New Orleans last year, perhaps the final year the convention would have been held there.” Jim Provost, President of I Love Produce explained. “Then we decided to bring part of New Orleans’ culture and tradition to Orlando. Plus, the convention is on Halloween weekend, a double bonus!”

The Northside Skull and Bone Gang began in the year 1819. According to Big Chief Sunpie Barnes, the gang’s founder was a sailor and merchant marine who came from South Africa and began masking as a skeleton in the historically black Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans. Current tribe members have Caribbean, American Indian and African roots.

For a photo opportunity with the Big Chief Sunpie and Chief Zohar Isreal, and a souvenir mask, come by I Love Produce’s booth 1504 to learn a bit of New Orleans’ history and also have some fun with the I Love Produce “Skull and Bulb” gang.