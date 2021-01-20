Pero Family Farms Food Co. Issues Voluntary Recall Due to Possible Health Risk

Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC has initiated a voluntary product recall of its Butternut Squash Trays because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Below is a product listing of the affected butternut products:

Run No. Item’s Name: USE BY DATE 1222496F 12oz Pero Family Farms Veggie Butternut Squash Tray 1/15/2021 1222496F 10oz Pero Family Farms Butternut Spirals Tray 1/15/2021 1222496F 13oz Pero Family Farms Cubed Butternut Tray 1/13/2021 1222496F 9.5oz Pero Family Farms Butternut Veggie Spirals Tray 1/13/2021 1222496F 4/5lbs Butternut Chunk Bag 1/13/2021 1222496F 2/5lbs Butternut Chunk Bag 1/13/2021

Run No. Item’s Name: USE BY DATE 1222747F Pero Family Farms 12oz Prep Veggie Butternut Squash Tray 1/16/2021 1222747F Pero Family Farms 10oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/16/2021 1222747F Pero Family Farms 13oz Cubed Butternut Tray 1/14/2021 1222747F Pero Family Farms 9.5oz Butternut Veggie Spirals Tray 1/14/2021

Run No. Item’s Name: USE BY DATE 1222831F Pero Family Farms 10oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/17/2021 1222831F Pero Family Farms 13oz Cubed Butternut Tray 1/15/2021 1222831F Pero Family Farms 9.5oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/15/2021 1222831F Pero Family Farms 5lb Butternut Chunk Bag 1/15/2021

Run No. Item’s Name: USE BY DATE 1222851F Pero Family Farms 10oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/18/2021 1222851F Pero Family Farms 13oz Cubed Butternut Tray 1/16/2021 1222851F Pero Family Farms 9.5oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/16/2021

Run No. Item’s Name: USE BY DATE 1222959F Pero Family Farms 12oz Prep Veggie Butternut Squash Tray 1/19/2021 1222959F Pero Family Farms 10oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/19/2021 1222959F Pero Family Farms 13oz Cubed Butternut Tray 1/17/2021 1222959F Pero Family Farms 9.5oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/17/2021

Run No. Item’s Name: USE BY DATE 1223108F Pero Family Farms 10oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/20/2021 1223108F Pero Family Farms 13oz Cubed Butternut Tray 1/18/2021 1223108F Pero Family Farms 9.5oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/18/2021 1223108F Pero Family Farms 5lb Butternut Chunk Bag 1/18/2021

Run No. Item’s Name: USE BY DATE 1223145F Pero Family Farms 10oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/21/2021 1223145F Pero Family Farms 13oz Cubed Butternut Tray 1/19/2021 1223145F Pero Family Farms 9.5oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/19/2021

Run No. Item’s Name: USE BY DATE 1223223F Pero Family Farms 12oz Veggie Butternut Squash Tray 1/22/2021 1223223F Pero Family Farms 10oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/22/2021 1223223F Pero Family Farms 13oz Cubed Butternut Tray 1/20/2021 1223223F Pero Family Farms 9.5oz Butternut Spirals Tray 1/20/2021 1223198F Pero Family Farms 5lb Butternut Chunk Bag 1/20/2021

This product was processed by Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC and distributed under the Pero Family Farms Label in Louisiana, Florida, Texas, New York, Maine, Georgia, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Virginia and Missouri. It is packaged in a flexible clear plastic containers with labeling on the top and bottom of the container or in a clear plastic bag. The product run number code and use by date can be found on the front bottom right hand corner of the tray package or on the package. These items were distributed from January 2, 2021- January 11, 2021 and were distributed to wholesalers and retail food stores.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. This voluntary recall was the result of notification of possible Listeria contamination from Race West Company, a supplier of butternut squash to Pero Family Farms. Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC has temporarily halted production of these items as all parties continue their investigation into this issue. Consumers who may have purchased this product are urged to return the product back to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard this product.

Should you have any further questions regarding the contents of this communication, please contact Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC at 561-498-5771 ext. 2107 from (8 am-5pm M-F EST) and ask to speak with Nick Bergstrom.

We thank you for your prompt cooperation in this important matter.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC 561-498-5771 ext. 2107