Pharr, TX Produce Companies Saw Money, Produce Go to Waste in 2020

PHARR, Texas— Pharr’s international bridge is a main port of entry for production companies in the Rio Grande Valley, but this year companies saw trade come to a halt.

Local produce company, Rio Fresh, says produce sales came to a stand-still at the peak of the pandemic.

“It happened so quickly and a lot of situations we had truckloads of produce on the road, or just arriving at the places and they basically said we can’t do anything with this, everything has shut down here,” said saleswoman Courtney Schuster.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KVEO