POM Wonderful Wins Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Snack Award – Twice

POM Wonderful is kicking off summer with some exciting news – Good Housekeeping named both POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice and POM Pomegranate Fresh Arils winners in the Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Snack Awards for their unique flavor and antioxidant goodness.

In fact, POM Juice was selected as a winner in the “Brilliant Beverages” category, while POM Arils were chosen as a winner in the “Powerhouse Produce” category.

For the Best Snack Awards, Good Housekeeping’s in-house Registered Dietitian and team of food and nutrition experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Nutrition Lab rigorously analyzed ingredient lists, nutrition fact labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of thousands of snacks to find the best of the best.

Additionally, consumer testers weighed in on taste and provided real-life analysis. The choices focus on innovative snacks in the food space that meet Good Housekeeping’s nutritional criteria including caps on per-serving calories, sugar and sodium.

Please find the full list of winners in Good Housekeeping’s digital article