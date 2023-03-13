Port of Wilmington Foresees Continued Growth in Fruit Imports

Following a successful winter fruit season in 2022 that led to the unloading of 130,000 pallets of grapes and other Chilean fruits, Port of Wilmington manager GT USA is confident that volume will continue to grow this year.

It came as Joe Cruise, CEO, left, of of GT USA Wilmington and Robert Blackburn, vice president, commercial were on hand to welcome the MSC Capucine R and present its captain with a plaque to mark the vessel’s first call of the season.

“We are delighted to welcome the MSC Capucine R to the Port of Wilmington. It is a privilege to be able to continue to work with MSC and our Chilean partners to facilitate the timely distribution of fresh and delicious fruit to North American consumers.” said Cruise.“ “We are particularly pleased to welcome the vessel in this very special year for the Port of Wilmington, as in September, we will celebrate 100 years of operations,” Cruise noted.

