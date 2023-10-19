Procurant Signs Schnucks for Perishables Order Management and Produce Inspections

WATSONVILLE, Calif.- Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the retail food supply chain, today announced the successful implementation of the Procurant One technology platform for perishables purchasing, produce inspections and source-to-pay order management at Schnuck Markets, Inc.

“Perishable goods are critical to our success, and the complexity of our business requires systems that are aligned with our goal to nourish our customers’ lives and work within a modern, fast-moving supply chain. From day one, Procurant has been a great partner and has worked closely with our team to bring this new system online, smoothly and efficiently,” said Mike Tipton, Vice President, Produce & Floral at Schnuck Markets, Inc.

The Procurant system, a web-based procurement and food safety platform, connects all suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain. The system improves the speed, efficiency and reliability of order management in a critical category for retail grocers. In addition, the Procurant Inspect application, used on mobile devices by inspectors in Schnucks distribution centers, links live inspection data to the purchasing process for both buyers and suppliers.

“It is great to be working with Schnucks and their network of perishable goods suppliers, and we look forward to a long and productive relationship. It takes trust and confidence in a partnership to move off of an existing system and onto any new technology, and our team takes that trust very seriously as we help Schnucks transition to a modern digital procurement platform,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

About Procurant

Procurant provides a software platform for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, transact business and manage food safety across the supply chain. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering technology solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com), a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies.