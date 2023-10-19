Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet Welcomes Keith Leichty as Sales Account Executive

VERO BEACH, FL – Leading produce marketer Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet welcomes Keith Leichty to their sales team as the new Sales Account Executive. With a rich background in the grape industry, Mr. Leichty brings extensive expertise and strategic vision to this key role.

Notable highlights of Keith Leichty’s career includes founding and leading BellaVista Fruit, fostering strategic alliances in the Chilean grape industry. As a nine-year Chiquita veteran, he excelled at managing retail and wholesale accounts for Chilean imports and eventually became Vice President of Sales. His six-year tenure at Dole further honed his expertise, where he notably worked on expanding sales of South African citrus. Born and raised on an Iowa farm, Keith’s commitment to sustainable farming practices aligns seamlessly with Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet’s values.

“We are excited to have Keith Leichty on board,” said Mayda Sotomayor, CEO at Greenyard USA/SealdSweet. “This marks another major milestone in our continuous growth strategy. His extensive industry experience and proven track record will enable us to further ease the burdens of our customers and build upon our Integrated Customer Relationship model.”

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Established in 1909 as a Florida citrus cooperative, Seald Sweet merged with Greenyard in 1998, becoming Greenyard USA, a global marketer through their international network of companies. Today, Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is serving the Top 8 US retailers and is a leading global supplier of citrus, grapes, blueberries, avocados, vegetables, and more.

With around 8,500 employees across 19 countries, the Greenyard group serves the top 20 EU retailers with a variety of fresh, frozen, and prepared products, generating around €4.6 billion annually. Greenyard’s vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easily, quickly, and pleasurably, whilst fostering nature. Learn more at www.greenyardusa.com.