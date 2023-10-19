McDonald’s and FrieslandCampina Join Forces to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Dairy Supply Chain

McDonald’s and FrieslandCampina have started a new collaboration aimed at an accelerated reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the production of dairy supplied to McDonald’s restaurants in the Netherlands and Belgium. This partnership underscores the companies’ dedication to combatting climate change and is aligned with their climate ambitions for 2050.

McDonald’s and FrieslandCampina have been working together for over 30 years. FrieslandCampina is a key supplier to McDonald’s, providing essential ingredients for beloved menu items such as McFlurry, Sundae, Milkshakes, and meat replacers like Valess. This partnership has evolved to encompass a broader mission, focusing on reducing the carbon footprint associated with dairy production.

The collaboration between FrieslandCampina and McDonald’s Netherlands and Belgium directly contributes to the reward of member dairy farms for their efforts, which will result in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 14% by 2025, compared to 2019. This is a step in a longer journey. By working together to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the dairy supply chain, both companies aim to inspire others within the industry to follow suit and contribute to a more sustainable future.

