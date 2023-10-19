SFA Packaging: Eureka for the Foodservice Industry

Eureka for the food service industry! SFA Packaging recently introduced a brand-new round packaging that can hold 1,000 ml. The capacity size is obviously not new in our range, but the dimensions are specifically tailored to several commonly used crates in the catering sector.

Streamlined design

Our guiding principle is that packaging should sell itself. That’s why, for this packaging, we have again put the emphasis on creating an attractive, streamlined design. A bit lighter, yet still sturdy enough for filling with hot sauces or soups. A wonderful addition to our existing range of sustainable packaging.

Maximum sustainability

As you know, SFA only uses mono materials in manufacturing its packaging. Thereby making our entire product range 100% recyclable. We can also supply both the cup and the 133mm lid with IML printing.

