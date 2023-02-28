ProducePay Adds New Leadership to Fuel Global Expansion of Online Marketplace

(Los Angeles) – ProducePay™, the marketplace transforming the global produce industry into a more connected and sustainable supply chain, today announced the appointment of Karl Varsanyi, Manolo Reyes and Ravi Jolly to newly created leadership positions overseeing the expansion of the company’s marketplace. These executive and senior appointments will lead the company’s efforts to scale ProducePay’s marketplace in new and existing markets globally following a breakout year of accelerated growth and commercial milestones.

Karl Varsanyi, who joins ProducePay as President of Marketplace, will drive overall product strategy, growth and operations of the marketplace, ensuring it continues to deliver on its guarantee of trust and transparency to growers and buyers as it scales globally. With extensive experience in marketplaces and ecommerce ecosystems, Varsanyi comes to ProducePay from Shipt, where, as Chief Product and Experience Officer, he drove product and marketing strategy for the brand’s B2C marketplace and B2B product services. Previously, Varsanyi spearheaded the digital product transformation for Albertson’s and Macy’s.

Also joining ProducePay is Manolo Reyes, who has assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Retail and Alternative Channels Global. Reyes will be responsible for expanding the portfolio of buyers on ProducePay’s marketplace. Reyes brings nearly three decades of experience in produce sales with blue-chip companies, such as Fresh Del Monte, NatureSweet, Walmart, and Costco. In these previous roles, Manolo has demonstrated success in helping global brands and big box retailers optimize sourcing and bring efficiency to their supply chains.

Finally, Ravi Jolly, who joins ProducePay as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, will be responsible for expanding the company’s network of alliances to support expansion of global operations. Prior to joining ProducePay, Jolly started his career as an investment banker at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Lazard before immersing himself in the world of food tech. After creating his own food startup that produced quinoa-based snacks, Jolly joined an incubator program at The Kraft Heinz Company and most recently served as Vice President of New Products at Apeel.

“I’m beyond excited to welcome Karl, Manolo and Ravi to our team,” said Patrick McCullough, ProducePay CEO. “All three are world-class leaders and will ensure that we are building cutting edge marketplace technology to meet the growing need of our strategic partners and rapid adoption among global produce sellers and buyers.”

This new leadership team will work closely with McCullough, who was appointed as CEO in January after serving as a board member for approximately two years. Together, they will oversee ProducePay’s strategic plans this year to expand throughout the U.S and Latin America, while reaching new markets.

