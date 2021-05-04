Registration Open for United Fresh Reimagine Conversations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Registration is now available for United Fresh’s Reimagine Conversations, which will take place throughout the month of June. The 25-session series kicks off June 1 with five tracks of thought-provoking sessions, including both education and group discussions to foster discovery, present new ideas and develop new relationships across all channels of the produce supply chain.

“We have created a value-added summer for our members by developing content across a variety of topics and issues that directly impact their business operations,” said United Fresh Vice President of Education & Program Management, Amanda Griffin. “This June, we invite the industry to reimagine how they do business in 2021, and join us for the conversations that will drive our industry forward.”

Online education and networking offered during Reimagine Conversations will explore five unique tracks, and each track will offer five individual one-hour sessions, for a total of 25 sessions.



Reimagine Conversations Tracks:

Produce 101: An Orientation to the Fresh Produce Supply Chain Marketing as Key to Increasing Sales Top-to-Top Retail-Foodservice Dialogues for Success Key Issues Driving Produce Safety Overcoming Supply Chain Challenges to Profitability

Those new to the industry will find great value in the “Produce 101” track, where they will learn about each stage of the supply chain while connecting with their peers. Professionals in food safety, marketing or supply chain disciplines will gain advanced knowledge and skills in those tracks. C-Suite executives will engage in top-to-top retail and foodservice strategy sessions on what lies ahead for our industry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses and challenged employees throughout the produce industry,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel. “We remain committed to bringing our industry together to learn, to build relationships with our colleagues and to grow our businesses through new products and innovation, in whatever manner that may be.”

Registration is available for $400 per track. An attendee can sign up for an All Access Package for all five tracks for $1,500, a $500 savings! Companies can purchase three or more All Access Packages for $1,200 per package. And for those companies who want to make this a total team event, a $10,000 investment enables a company to have unlimited staff access to all 25 sessions.



For more information and to register, visit www.unitedfresh.org. To sponsor a session, track or the overall Reimagine Conversations program, contact Erin Hutchison, Director of Supply Chain Relations at ehutchison@unitedfresh.org or 202-303-3422.

