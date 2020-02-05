United Fresh Now Accepting Applications for Class 26 of Produce Industry Leadership Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The application period is now open for the twenty-sixth class of the United Fresh Produce Industry Leadership Program. Since its inception in 1995, more than 250 produce industry professionals have graduated from this exclusive program, thanks to the generous support of founding sponsor Corteva Agriscience.

“This year, as we celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of this one-of-a-kind program, I invite our alumni and all those who have supported their journey to pay it forward,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO, United Fresh Produce Association. “Encourage the next generation of industry leaders to apply to take part in Class 26 and become the first fellows of the next quarter-century.”

The United Fresh Produce Industry Leadership Program is the only ongoing, fully paid leadership program for the produce industry. Each year, fellows are selected to participate in the program which is developed around four fundamental goals: leadership development; business relationships; government and public affairs; and media and public communications.

During the year-long program, fellows will participate in a series of four curated trips, focusing on face-to-face meetings, hands-on training with top industry experts and educators, interactive experiences with influential leaders in Washington, and more. The fellows of Class 26 will be named at United Fresh 2020 Convention & Expo, June 16-19 in San Diego.

“In its first 25 years, our leadership program has groomed hundreds of graduates to succeed with long, fulfilling careers in the fresh produce industry,” said Amanda Griffin, Vice President, Education & Program Management, United Fresh. “We are excited to elevate the next generation of fellows and look forward to witnessing the impact they will make throughout our industry.”

Participation in the program is limited to 12-15 fellows who are selected by an advisory committee. Candidates interested in applying for Class 26 can do so at www.unitedfresh.org. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2020.

For full details, including program eligibility, visit www.unitedfresh.org or contact Amanda Griffin, United Fresh’s Vice President, Education & Program Management, at 202-303-3412.

