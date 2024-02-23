ReposiTrak Continues Rapid Growth, Adding Four New Produce Suppliers to Its Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY — ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of four major produce suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The new members include:

A produce supplier who, for more than 165 years, has delivered more than 100 varieties of produce from more than 25 countries

A fifth-generation, Mich.-based produce supplier with more than a century of expertise in cultivating, shipping and distributing premium-quality produce

A family-owned Midwest farm that specializes in growing, packing and shipping fresh potatoes for more than four decades

A Fresno, Calif.-based fruit and vegetable company delivering premium produce while fostering strong partnerships and upholding the highest standards of excellence for over three decades

“Through the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, suppliers meet and exceed the requirements of the FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law, meet the often-varying requirements of their customers, and also do their part to ensure a safer food supply chain,” stated ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Traceability data exchange is streamlined through ReposiTrak, making it easy for suppliers and their customers to communicate and comply.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com