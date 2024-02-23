Evexia Diaries Unveils Authentic Halloumi Line in the USA, Represented by Abraham of North America, Inc., Showcasing Vertical Integration from Farm to Table

Towaco, NJ — Evexia Diaries, a distinguished producer of traditional Cypriot dairy products, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Halloumi line in the United States, in collaboration with Abraham of North America, Inc., a dedicated importer of authentic European food products. Notably, Evexia Diaries stands out for its full vertical integration, where they cultivate their own feed, nourish their animals with this feed, and produce the Halloumi with the milk from their meticulously cared-for animals.



Evexia Diaries, recognized for its unwavering commitment to preserving Cypriot culinary traditions, brings a unique approach to the American market by showcasing a fully integrated farm-to-table process. Partnering with Abraham of North America, Inc., known for their commitment to authentic European products, Evexia Diaries aims to provide U.S. consumers and culinary professionals with an unparalleled and genuine taste of Cyprus.



The Halloumi line from Evexia Diaries features four exceptional products, each crafted with precision and care:



1. 7.93 oz Halloumi Block (Cow, Sheep, and Goat milk blend, PDO protected)

2. 7.93 oz Halloumi Slices (Cow, Sheep, and Goat milk blend, PDO protected)

3. 2.2 lbs Halloumi Block for Food Service (Cow, Sheep, and Goat milk blend, PDO protected)

4. 100% Sheep Milk Halloumi



Of special note is Evexia Diaries’ commitment to full vertical integration, where they not only grow their own feed but also nourish their animals with this feed, ensuring the highest quality milk for their Halloumi production. The 7.93 oz Halloumi block and Halloumi slices, both PDO protected, offer a unique blend of Cow, Sheep, and Goat milk for a truly authentic Cypriot experience.



For food service establishments seeking versatility and quality, the 2.2 lbs Halloumi block maintains the same blend of Cow, Sheep, and Goat milk, further emphasizing the PDO protection. In addition, the 100% Sheep Milk Halloumi provides a distinct and indulgent option for those with a preference for Sheep milk.



“We take great pride in our fully vertically integrated approach, ensuring that every step of the process, from growing our own feed to crafting our Halloumi, is executed with meticulous care and dedication,” said Constantinos Pouangare at Evexia Diaries. “Partnering with Abraham of North America, Inc. allows us to share the authentic taste of Cyprus with the USA, and we are excited to introduce these exceptional Halloumi products to American consumers.”



Evexia Diaries and Abraham of North America, Inc. are committed to delivering Halloumi of the highest quality, reflecting the rich heritage and tradition of Cypriot dairy craftsmanship.



The Halloumi line from Evexia Diaries, represented by Abraham of North America, Inc., will be available for purchase in the USA starting in the 1st Quarter of 2024. For more information, please visit www.anainc.us.



About Evexia Diaries:



Evexia Diaries is a leading producer of traditional Cypriot dairy products, dedicated to preserving the authentic flavors of Cyprus through their commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Their fully vertically integrated approach ensures the highest standards from farm to table. https://en.evexiadairies.com/



About Abraham of North America, Inc.



Abraham of North America, Inc. is a dedicated importer of authentic European food products, representing companies from Germany, Austria, Cyprus and Italy, and a trusted partner for businesses in Europe.